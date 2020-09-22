Where, when McLean County voters can register to cast a ballot

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — On #NationalVoterRegistrationDay, McLean County Clerk Kathy Michael encouraged all eligible voters inside the county to register ahead of election day.

Illinois offers online registration for voters. The state also has a portal where you can check your current registration status.

Would your organization like to hold a Voter Registration Drive? Would you like to hold a Mock Election?

The McLean County Clerk’s office can help. While it may not have staff available to come in person for all local drives, it provides forms, instructions and offers other assistance and advice. Those that are interested can contact the office at 309-888-5588.

Reminder: McLean County has two Election Authorities. The clerk’s office handles all but the City of Bloomington. Click HERE for the Bloomington Election Commission’s website.

