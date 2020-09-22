Where, when McLean County voters can register to cast a ballot

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — On #NationalVoterRegistrationDay, McLean County Clerk Kathy Michael encouraged all eligible voters inside the county to register ahead of election day.
Illinois offers online registration for voters. The state also has a portal where you can check your current registration status.
Maps (polling places, districts, and more)
Maps (polling places, districts, and other places)
Precinct Maps and Polling Locations
How to Vote
Voting Instructions
Write-In Instructions for the Optical Scan
Write-In Instructions for the Touch Screen
Early Voting
Early Voting in Illinois: 10 ILCS 5/19A
Grace Period Registration and Voting: 10 ILCS 5/4-50, 5-50, 6-100
Voting By Mail in Illinois: 10 ILCS 5/19
Military and Overseas Voting
Would your organization like to hold a Voter Registration Drive? Would you like to hold a Mock Election?
The McLean County Clerk’s office can help. While it may not have staff available to come in person for all local drives, it provides forms, instructions and offers other assistance and advice. Those that are interested can contact the office at 309-888-5588.
Reminder: McLean County has two Election Authorities. The clerk’s office handles all but the City of Bloomington. Click HERE for the Bloomington Election Commission’s website.
