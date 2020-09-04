Wildlife Prairie Park honors animal species on National Wildlife Day

HANNA CITY, Ill. (WMBD) — According to the National Day Calendar, National Wildlife Day on September 4 encourages improved awareness of the species around us and in the broader world. The national day focuses on endangered species, preservation, and conservation efforts around the world.

Locally, Wildlife Prairie Park houses 150 native animals of 60 species.

Wildlife Prairie Park is looking for volunteers to help maintain and keep the park ready for guests. It says it constantly maintains the park to serve the community. It will provide volunteers with sectioned areas to work in, that allow for easy safe distancing. It has multiple areas that a volunteer (or family living together), can work in and likely never see anyone else. If you have a special skill or idea to volunteer at the park that is not listed that you would be interested in sharing please contact us as well. For more information or questions please email Brad Windsor volcoordinator@wilidprairie.org.

