Winter Shop Hop across Chillicothe, Lacon this weekend

LACON, Ill. (WMBD) — With November rolling in, some central Illinoisans are finding themselves in the holiday spirit. Seven local shops across Chillicothe and Lacon are participating in a ‘winter shop hop.‘

The idea gives shoppers a stub with all seven locations listed. After each store is visited (no purchase necessary), the shop punches out its spot. Once all seven are collected, the stub can be left at the last visited store.

Midwest Farm Charm’s Cindy Miller will round up all the stubs. A winner will be announced Sunday via social media.

The seven participating stores are:

The Coffee Hub – More than a Coffee Shop! Breakfast, Lunch, & Dinner, Coffee, Drinks, Bakery, Fudge, Ice Cream, located at 318 5th Street, Lacon.

Midwest Farm Charm – Modern Farmhouse Home decor and clothing Boutique located at 208 Fifth Street, Lacon.

Odie’s – A small, quiet place for gaming, food and drinks with friends. Featuring a salad bar, soups, sandwiches and appetizers, local wines, whiskeys and beers located at 932 N 2nd Street, Chillicothe.

The Popcorn Shoppe – A local family owned gourmet popcorn shop featuring more than 200 flavors of popcorn. It offers seasonal flavors as well as the classics. It’s located at 331 5th Street, Lacon.

Small Town Girls Boutique – Clothes for Juniors, Misses and Curvy located at 126 N Washington St. Lacon.

The Mill – Architectural Salvage & Wood Shop located at 815 North Fourth Street, Chillicothe.

Triple Dipple’s – Triply Delicious Treats & Delicacies. Home of the Sweet Tater Cheesecake! Gourmet Cheesecakes, Mini Cheesecakes, Cakes, Pies, & Custom Order Desserts is located at 940 N 2nd Street, Chillicothe.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected