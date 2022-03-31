PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Nine Peoria women will inspire and motivate listeners for the city’s first “That’s What She Said” show.

“That’s What She Said” will be premiering in the CEFCU theatre at the Romain Arts and Culture Center.

Show Details

Saturday, April 9, 2022

Doors Open at 6:30 p.m.

Showtime is 7 p.m.

As a bonus, attendees will also be supporting Artists ReEnvisioning Tommorrow Inc- ART Inc since proceeds from this event will benefit ART Inc’s programs.

Your ticket also includes a meet n’ greet after-party, one free drink ticket, complimentary non-alcoholic beverages, and heavy hors d’oeuvres.

Nine Speakers

Mayor Rita Ali

Katie Kim

Kristie Hubbard

Nikki Romain

Rep. Jehan Gordon Booth

Arnitria Shaw

Donna Crowder

Monica Hendrickson

Katie McCord Jenkins

Get your tickets here: https://bit.ly/SheSaidPeoria

COVID safety requirements at ART Inc – please bring and wear a mask at all times.

For any questions about this event contact Executive Director Nikki Romain | nikki@artincpeoria.org

More about Artists Reenvisioning Tomorrow

ART Inc is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with a mission to inspire and empower the community through arts, education, and culture. They do this by enhancing the quality of life for the community, especially children & youth, through programming regardless of the ability to pay. They also offer adult programs.