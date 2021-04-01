Women to Women Leader Luncheon asking for award nominations

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — By empowering women and girls, The Women’s Fund Endowment reinforces strong communities and families. In recognition of its efforts, the group is asking those in the Tri-County region to honor a woman for her local impact.

Women’s Fund of the Community Foundation of Central Illinois is calling on the area to nominate a woman you know to be recognized as a leader in any of the following categories:

In 2019, more than 430 women gathered in celebration of the Women to Women Leader Luncheon hosted by the Women’s Fund of the Community Foundation of Central Illinois. The Luncheon was started by the YWCA of Peoria over 40 years ago to recognize local women who best exemplify excellence in their chosen profession and commitment to the success of other women. The Women’s Fund assumed ownership of the Leader Luncheon in 2013 and has remained committed to its growth, success, and excellence over the years.

Award submissions are due by April 8.

The virtual event is on May 11, from noon to 1:00PM. Click here to purchase your tickets today.

For information about sponsorship opportunities, please contact Sarah Fletcher at sarah@communityfoundationci.org or call (309) 674-8730.