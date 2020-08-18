‘Work left to do,’ Greater Peoria League of Women Voters commemorates 100-year mark of ratification of 19th amendment

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– ‘Democracy is not a spectator sport,’ that’s the headline for the League of Women Voters of Greater Peoria (LWVGP) website. Tuesday, August 18, 2020 marks 100 years since suffragettes secured the right for women to vote.

The 19th Amendment states “the right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex.” Congress passed it in 1919, and the amendment was ratified on Aug. 18, 1920.

Connie Romanus, the president of LWVGP, said Tuesday, “not everyone has free and open right to election(s) and to vote and so there’s still some work to be done.”

If you’re looking for ways to get involved, you can join a committee, program study, or attend an event.

To register to vote through the state’s online application, CLICK HERE.

