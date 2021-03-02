Your Local Weather Authority talks importance of Severe Weather Preparedness and Awareness Week

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The first week of March highlights Severe Weather Preparedness and Awareness Week. It’s a time for families across the region to talk about shelter plans, emergency kits, and what to do when weather strikes.

All week, Your Local Weather Authority Meteorologist Adam Sherwinski is tackling different severe weather phenomenons.

Monday: General Preparedness

Tuesday: Tornadoes

Wednesday: Lightning

Thursday: Wind | Hail

Friday: Flooding

Sherwinski said Tuesday, “knowledge is power and not only knowledge of what to expect for spring and summer, but also knowing about what you can do to prepare for these storms.”

CIProud’s weather team has been working on its new podcast, “Shootin’ the Breeze.” Meteorologists Chris Yates, Molly Naslund, and Adam Sherwinski talk about a variety of topics, of course, all weather-related.

The National Weather Service recommends the following for an emergency kit: