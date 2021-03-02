Your Local Weather Authority talks importance of Severe Weather Preparedness and Awareness Week

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The first week of March highlights Severe Weather Preparedness and Awareness Week. It’s a time for families across the region to talk about shelter plans, emergency kits, and what to do when weather strikes.
All week, Your Local Weather Authority Meteorologist Adam Sherwinski is tackling different severe weather phenomenons.
- Monday: General Preparedness
- Tuesday: Tornadoes
- Wednesday: Lightning
- Thursday: Wind | Hail
- Friday: Flooding
Sherwinski said Tuesday, “knowledge is power and not only knowledge of what to expect for spring and summer, but also knowing about what you can do to prepare for these storms.”
CIProud’s weather team has been working on its new podcast, “Shootin’ the Breeze.” Meteorologists Chris Yates, Molly Naslund, and Adam Sherwinski talk about a variety of topics, of course, all weather-related.
The National Weather Service recommends the following for an emergency kit:
- Backpack or storage tub to hold your supplies
- Bottled Water
- 1 gallon per person is recommended
- Non-Perishable food
- If including canned foods, you must include a can opener
- Flashlight with extra batteries
- First Aid Supplies
- Bandages
- Ointment
- Disinfectant wipes
- Tissues
- Toilet paper and bags with ties for personal sanitation
- Paper and pen or pencil (to take notes, play games, etc)
- Sleeping bag or warm blanket (recommend one for each person in your home)
- Wrench or pliers to turn off utilities
- Personal hygiene items (travel size deodorant, cotton swabs, feminine items, etc)
- Whistle to Signal for help
- Important documents (identification, insurance information, banking information, wills, etc)
- Emergency reference materials such as a first aid book
- Battery powered radio and a NOAA Weather radio
- Formula and diapers (if there is an infant in the house)
- Extra pet food (if there are pets in the house)
- Dust mask or cotton t-shirt, to help filter the air
- Plastic sheeting and duct tape to shelter-in-place
- Can opener for food (if kit contains canned food)
- Cups and utensils
- A change of clothes for each person in your home (if you live in a cooler climate make sure the clothes are warm!)
- Also include a jacket, hat, gloves and closed toe shoes for walking (boots or sturdy sneakers are best)
- Rain gear
- Cash
- Paper towels
- Fire Extinguisher
- Cards or game (it is important to have something to do to take your mind off the situation for a few moments or alleviate stress if you will be in your shelter for an extended time)
