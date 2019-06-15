Our Sheriffs, Local & State Police, Firemen and Medical Responders need to be recognized for their service to our community, as do our teachers, community leaders, boy scouts & girl scouts, and people that take pride in doing honorable community work. Therefore, we are starting an on-air and on-line presence that will allow our community to submit names of those who have demonstrated courage and assistance to our community.

Many of our CI Heroes have done something special. CEFCU, WMBD TV, WYZZ FOX43 along with CIProud would like to salute these Heroes whether on the police, sheriff or state police forces, medical First Responders, Military, or anyone who has made a commitment to their community and say “Thank you”.

We will ask you to nominate a very special person in your lives who you would like to see honored. Please send us the person’s name, picture, biography along with other pertinent information of what makes them the hero they are! CI Heroes is Proudly Sponsored by CEFCU!