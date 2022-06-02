CI Road Trip

Skip to content
CIProud.com
Peoria
83°
Peoria
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Digital Originals
Central Illinois Newsday
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
On The Record
State News
National News
Political News
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Your Local Election Headquarters
Illinois Capitol News
Entertainment News
Business News
World News
Health News
WMBD This Morning
Good Day Central Illinois
Together We Rise
Mr. Food
Automotive News
Press Releases
Coronavirus
Newsletter
Top Stories
Man hit by truck dies in the hospital
Two males injured after shootout in Peoria, Saturday
Video
Local organizations hold picnic for the community
Video
A change of Commanders at 182nd Airlift wing
Video
Weather
Weather Podcast
Closings and Delays
Closings Login
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Blog
Weather Cameras
Storm Training 101
Digital
Digital Originals
Podcasts
Video Center
CBSN Live Stream
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
National Sports
Big Race – INDY
Extra Effort Award
Top Stories
Prep Sports Recap for June 4, 2022.
Video
Top Stories
Illini Bluffs Repeats as State Softball Champ With …
Video
Top Stories
Prep Sports Recap for June 3, 2022
Video
Metamora, East Peoria Set for Softball Sectional …
Video
State Softball Preview: Illini Bluffs Seeks Repeat, …
Video
Illini Bluffs Outfielder Ready for State, Even Without …
Video
Senior Salutes 2022
Community
Victoria, Vancouver & the Canadian Rockies
WMBD Birthday Submission
CI Heroes
Remarkable Women Submissions
Remarkable Women Stories
Bob & Tom’s Excellent Adventures
Destination Illinois
Community Calendar
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contest Winners
Nexstar Digital
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Loving Living Local
Flashback Friday
Support Local
Open For Business
Jobs
Work For WMBD TV
Sponsored Content: Get Local
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Newletter Signup
WMBD WYZZ Mobile Apps
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
How to Re-scan Your TV
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Search
Please enter a search term.
CI Road Trip
Good Neighbor Days Carnival returns
Top CI Road Trip Headlines
CENTRAL ILLINOIS ROAD TRIP: Washington’s parks and …
Trending Stories
UPDATE: Coroner identifies a victim of I-55 crash
Man hit by truck dies in the hospital
UPDATE: Man who died at Caterpillar Foundry identified
Local organizations hold picnic for the community
Two males injured after shootout in Peoria, Saturday