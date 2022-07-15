EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD) — Things were heating up in Eureka, more than 35 teams across the nation are competing in the Central Illinois BBQ Throwdown Friday night.

Friday was the first competition before the judges, with a focus on turkey and ribs.

The owner of Smoking Ghost Barbecue, Paul Buob said he’s from Chillicothe, and he started cooking to help support school athletic programs. Buob said from there it grew to make his own sauces, rubs, and lots of traveling for competitions.

“I used to be an athlete many decades ago, so the thrill of competing is always there. I’m a process guy, so I am always worried about making a better process. That’s kind of what I’m into, refine your process while you’re cooking and others enjoy it,” said Buob.

The event will be open to the public tomorrow at the Eureka College Practice field from 1 to 5 p.m.

People can enjoy food carts, inflatables, and over 20 vendors. There will also be a people’s choice pulled pork competition at 2:30 p.m.

All the money raised on Saturday will go towards Eureka St. Jude.