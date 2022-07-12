EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD) — For the first time, Eureka College is offering Men’s and Women’s wrestling team.

This comes after the closing of Lincoln College. As Eureka College assisted former Lincoln College students with their transfers, President of Eureka College Dr. Jamel Wright said they saw an opportunity.

“We have been exploring wrestling for a while. When the announcement of closure happened, I would say the stars just aligned,” said Wright.

Eric Biehl, a former wrestling coach at Lincoln College, is bringing his coaching talents to Eureka. He said the staff at Eureka has made the transfer a smooth transition.

“They’ve just been open arms ready for it, ready for our wrestling team as well as other Lincoln transfers,” said Biehl.

Biehl said he’s excited to be able to build the wrestling team from the ground up and is ready for the school year.

“A lot of my guys are coming with me and we are bringing in a lot of new talent as well; we hope that same family bond we had there will hopefully transfer over to here,” said Biehl.

The Eureka wrestling team will begin in the upcoming school year.