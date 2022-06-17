NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) – All summer long, WMBD is taking a road trip across Central Illinois. This week, we’re in the Town of Normal where thousands of Special Olympics’ athletes, families, and volunteers are present this weekend.

For the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Special Olympics Illinois’ Summer Games have returned in person.

“This is our biggest event as an organization, and we haven’t had it since 2019. So, it’s really great to be back,” said Nate Henry, director of state championships for Special Olympics Illinois.

Over the course of this weekend, around 2,500 athletes from across Illinois will get to showcase their skills in a variety of events. Events range from athletics (track and field) to gymnastics.

“The most rewarding part is definitely just seeing the athletes and the pure joy they have,” Henry said.

For athletes like Katie O’Neill, from Elmhurst, the Summer Games are where lots of hard work pays off.

“We had to do a lot of training and practicing, I even do it at home with the stuff that I can do,” O’Neill said.

After a 2-year hiatus, O’Neill said she’s not only excited to show what she can do, but also others.

“Seeing all the other teammates and teams compete and see what their skills are able to do,” O’Neill said.

Henry said the excitement behind this year’s games may be unmatched.

“I’ve gotten so many letters and voicemails from our athletes just thanking us for having it this year so it’s just great,” Henry said.

The Special Olympics Illinois Summer Games will continue through Sunday.