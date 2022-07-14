EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD) — The 40th president of the United States, Ronald Reagan, attended Eureka College in 1928.

He graduated in 1932 with a degree in Economics and Sociology.

Eureka College’s president Dr. Jamel Wright said Regan was a classic American story.

“Ronald Reagan was a first-generation student…he was low income and today 50% of our students are first-generation and low income so they can see themselves in that story,” said Dr. Wright.

The school has a museum named after Regan, dedicated solely to him and his legacy.

“We have the second largest collection of personal items donated by President Reagan himself outside his presidential library in California,” said Cassandra Chapman, museum curator and Reagan Archivist.

She said the school’s core values stayed with him throughout his presidency.

“Leadership is one of our core values here on campus, as is community service and servant leadership. These are all ideas that Ronald Reagan believed in and learned here at Eureka College, and is something we still give our students till this day,” said Chapman.

On Eureka’s campus they have a statue of the former president in their peace garden, where you can see quotes from his 1982 graduation speech that he delivered.