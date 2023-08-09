BRIMFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Village of Brimfield will welcome thousands of visitors from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12 for the 133rd Annual Old Settlers Days.

The festival is sponsored by the Brimfield Area Men’s Club, a nonprofit that seeks to improve the community. There will be carnival rides, fair food, beer, live music and more.

“So we actually close the town down for this, close the highway off. So it actually centers people into the middle of town instead of being on the side of town,” Paul Dye, president of Brimfield Area Men’s Club.

On Thursday, the Brimfield Fire Department will have a fire demonstration to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

“It’s a great event. It brings a lot of people to town. They see our town for probably the first time,” said Dye.

Nathan Schaub, member of Brimfield Area Men’s Club, said Old Settlers Days wouldn’t be possible without volunteers.

“It’s more than just the three days of an event volunteering. Its prep months before, from booking the band, ordering food, and thinking what we want to do for the next year. A lot of it is the same things, but truly does take a lot of volunteers and time and help to accomplish this, he said.

Schaub said the event grows every year. On Saturday night, he expects country singer Drew Baldrige to draw a substantial crowd.

“Within the past five or six years we’ve been bringing in younger music, which has brought in a larger crowd. We’ve really enjoyed having that larger crowd,” he said.

Schaub said the village, which has a population of 950 people, will see numbers explode.

“It probably does triple just because it brings in people from Kickapoo, Elmwood, Princeville. It’s not just Brimfield but also the surrounding communities, which is really great,” he said.

Dye said proceeds from the event fund next year’s festival.

“The money comes from the previous year. So we hope for no rain. We hope that we can go ahead and just keep the event going year to year,” he said.