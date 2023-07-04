EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD) — Eureka beat out dozens of other Illinois communities to host a traveling replica of the Vietnam War Memorial from Washington D.C.

A 53-foot semi-trailer containing The Wall That Heals will be escorted from the Fairbury Speedway to Maple Lawn in Eureka for the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War.

“We’ll have groups out front, groups behind the semi. We’re hoping for a big number, we’re hoping for 150 but it could be more,” said road captain Mike Ackley.

The massive wall will sit on a plot of land behind Maple Lawn Homes. Ackley said its by design.

“One of the reasons we had it here at Maple Lawn is this is a retirement home. Many of the people that live here were from the Vietnam era. So its very close to them,” he said.

The opening ceremony is at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 13. People can visit the wall 24 hours a day. Ackley said many veterans prefer coming at night.

“It’s just a quiet time, there’s not publicity, there’s not the people around. It’s their time to be quiet and remember,” he said.

Eureka resident and Vietnam veteran James Kenagy served in the 25th Infantry Division. He has seen the original wall in Washington D.C. and said it’s an important experience for all.

“People need to see it. It’s the greatest thing for people who have people they have lost. Its just a wonderful thing,” he said.

The semi transporting the wall will transform into a mobile education center for the event. Visitors will also be able to engrave a loved one’s name on the wall.

“This is the newer version of the wall that will have the ability to etch, where the previous walls have not,” he said.

Ackley said they still need 150 volunteers. To sign up, click here.

The event concludes at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 15.