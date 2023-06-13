NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Ropp Family has been testing people’s adventurous taste buds for nearly 20 years with the making of unique cheese flavors such as mango habanero cheddar, bacon jalapeño cheddar and bacon ranch cheddar.

“There are times where you have those family discussions of, ‘Do we stay with this? How do we move forward?,'” said Ken Ropp.

For six generations and counting the Ropp Family has been a dairy farm family. Thanks to Ropp, 17 years ago the family branched out to making jersey cheese.

“We had a milk truck come and pick up milk every other day and take it to the milk plant. And that was all I ever knew,” said Ropp. “Then we saw a demonstration up at the World Dairy Expo in Madison. It’s one of those things where I’m driving home from Madison back to Bloomington and I’m like ‘hmm’. Pulled over at the rest stop and started putting pencil to paper and I’m like, ‘You know we can do this.'”

As the saying goes, the rest is history. Ropp Jersey Cheese now offers over 30 kinds of cheese including tomato basil garlic cheddar, hot habanero cheddar and apple cheddar. In 2022, the family business made 110,000 pounds of cheese. The family has a storefront and has cheese products in about 240 locations within a 100-mile radius of Bloomington-Normal.

“About 95% of my business is wholesale. It ranges all the way from your mom-and-pop wineries all the way to your larger grocery store chains,” said Ropp.

The Ropp family likes to keep things local. The storefront has products such as eggs, ice-cream and honey from other local businesses.

The storefront is located at 2676 Ropp Road in Normal.