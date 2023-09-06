PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The first weekend after Labor Day is approaching, which means it’s time for the 51st Annual Pekin Marigold Festival at Mineral Springs Park from Sept. 7 to 10.

This year’s festival theme is ‘Marigolds on the Menu’.

“To me, it’s that kickoff to fall, to autumn. Just finished up Labor Day Weekend, school’s going. Everybody looks forward to it. It’s one of the bigger festivals in the area,” said festival chairman Charles Robertson, a professional chef and instructor at Illinois Central College Culinary Institute.

Keeping with the theme, Robertson said there will be two eating contests, three chef demonstrations with recipes incorporating marigolds, and an edible art contest.

“People that just have fun with the food, make it look like art in it of itself. That’s the whole premise behind it. It’s not something to eat, but something visual that’s made with food that looks absolutely gorgeous like a piece of art,” said Robertson.

Staples of the festival include Art in the Park with 200+ arts and crafts vendors, Festive Foods featuring food from dozens of Pekin nonprofits, and a carnival with rides and games.

The event originally started in 1973 in honor of Senator Everett Dirksen, who championed marigolds as the national flower emblem. Today, Pekin continues to be known as the ‘Marigold Capital of the World’.

“Over the years it definitely has grown. It grew from an art show, originally, but then it grew into more and more events each year,” said Amy McCoy, executive director of the Pekin Area Chamber of Commerce.

McCoy said a 50-person volunteer committee met for months to plan the festival, which draws between 35,000 to 40,000 people each year. The committee also includes first responders and the Pekin Park District.

“This is like the week before Christmas for us,” she said. “Our committee meets year-round, they work really hard, and they do such a good job planning, and this week is execution time. So we’re just here to make it all happen this weekend.”

“We put a lot of work behind the scenes to make this festival run as smooth as we possibly can,” added Robertson.

Robertson, a Pekin High graduate, said many people from Pekin plan their family reunions and high school class reunions to coincide with the festival.

“It’s a great way to celebrate the city, and we have people coming from not only the area, but also come from out of state,” Robertson said. “Those that are originally from Pekin coming back this weekend to celebrate and things they remember from their childhood and growing up…It’s just a great way for the community to get together and celebrate the community itself.”

The fun starts Wednesday with Taste of Pekin on Court St. in downtown Pekin, featuring food from local restaurants.

Opening ceremonies with fireworks are Friday night following the Pekin Community High football game at Pekin Memorial Stadium.

The Marigold Festival is at Mineral Springs Park on Saturday and Sunday, including a parade on Saturday morning. The carnival opens on Thursday.