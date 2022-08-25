DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD) — Dunlap’s signature end-of-summer carnival starts Thursday, featuring carnival rides, games, food, live music and a beer tent.

Village Superintendent Dale Bishop said there is a giant Ferris wheel new this year too, thanks to the carnival’s growth.

“Getting the community to come together and make it bigger and better every year… We’ve done enough to where we’ve warranted getting the big Ferris wheel,” he said.

Bishop said most people don’t realize how much work goes into a carnival.

“A lot of people don’t know how much work they put into getting these rides up and going and the safety that’s involved in it. They do a really good job. We have a committee and everybody on the committee works super hard for three to four months leading up to Dunlap Days,” he said.

Bishop said he expects a few thousand visitors each night.

“My favorite part is watching the kids come and enjoy themselves with the carnival and getting people in town for the entertainment, drinking a beer and just having a good time,” he said.

Dunlap Days happens Thursday night through Saturday at North Park.

Dunlap Days Schedule:

Thursday, August 25

5:00 pm – 9:00 pm, $25 unlimited rides, games, food and drinks

5:00 pm – 9:00 pm, Beer Tent

5:30 pm – 7:30 pm, Barnyard Discoveries

5:30 pm – 7:30 pm, Unique Twist and Twisting Crew

Friday, August 26

9:00 am – 2:00 pm, Blood Drive, Prospect United Methodist Church, 300 E Ash St.

6:00 pm – 10:00 pm, carnival, games, food and drinks

6:00 pm – 11:30 pm, Beer Tent

7:00 pm – 11:00 pm, JC and The Redemption

Saturday, August 27

7:00 am – 11:00 am, Pancake & Sausage Breakfast, Dunlap Fire Station, 400 N 4th St.

1:00 pm – 10:00 pm, carnival, games, food and drinks

2:00 pm – 11:30 pm, Beer Tent

7:00 pm – 11:00 pm, Dexter O’Neal and the Funk Yard Band

Tickets for rides are $1.25 per ticket or a family pack of twenty tickets for $20. All rides will require two or more tickets.