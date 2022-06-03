WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The sun is shining, the rides are spinning and Washington ready is for the first Good Neighbor Days Festival in four years.

Chevie Kriete, Director of the Washington Chamber of Commerce, said the carnival was rained out in 2019 and then canceled for two years because of the pandemic

“It’s 2022 and we are back. The rides are going, we have big tents. We have food, we have a festival garden. We are ready for a great time in Washington this weekend!” she said.

The festival, which kicked off on June 1, has carnival rides, midway games, a beer tent, merchant tent, food and entertainment.

“If you would have seen the crowds last night and the night before, I think it tells all of us that everybody is ready to get out and do something,” said Washington Mayor Gary Manier.

Kriete added the festival is a great way to bring the community together.

“A great excuse for the whole town to come out, meet up with their neighbors, socialize, invite their neighbors from surrounding communities and just get out and have a great time,” she said.

Kriete said the festival used to be called Cherry Festival but changed to Good Neighbor Days in the aftermath of the 2013 tornado.

“After the tornado, we realized just how great of neighbors there are here in Washington. We all came together to help it out. It’s not even just in Washington, this whole Tri-County Area is full of great neighbors in different communities. We’re all here to support each other, make sure we can be the best Central Illinois we can be,” she said.

Kriete said she came to the festival as a child, and now she can bring her own children to enjoy.

“It’s so much fun getting to bring my own kids here to Good Neighbor Days. Last night was their first time to get to come enjoy the festival and they loved it. Just to get to see their faces on some of the rides I remembered as a kid, was just so much fun to be able to do. And they had no idea mom was that cool to be at a carnival,” she said.

Good Neighbor Days Festival goes through Sunday, June 5.