DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD) — Interactive is not a word you typically hear about a museum, but at Wheels O’ Time Museum in Dunlap, that’s what makes it unique.

The Wheels O’ Time Museum is comprised of six buildings and restored train cars with interactive activities. The museum showcases transportation, industry, farm home life and entertainment in the 19th and 20th centuries.

When visitors first walk in, an old piano starts playing music to set the stage for the experience.

“My very favorite thing is watching first-time visitors open the door and say wow. [The museum] is very interactive, it is very touchable. It’s just fun,” said Marcia Johnson, operations manager at Wheels O’ Time Museum.

Visitors can see and touch antique cars, airplanes, steam locomotives and trains, Pullman train cars, fire trucks, farm and Caterpillar equipment, a restored LeTourneau Steel House, and a Lego Mountain with interactive trains that’s new for 2022.

“We have many interactive displays. You can push a button and something really interesting is going to happen,” said Johnson.

Johnson said many visitors compare the museum to a “small Henry Ford museum” or the House on the Rock in Wisconsin, because of the wide variety of exhibits.

“We’re not just the train out front, we’re not just cars. We are a timeline of so many very interesting things,” she said.

The museum’s mission is to preserve the past for the enjoyment and education of future generations.

“Of course we want them to have a fun experience, but we also want them to learn from it,” said Johnson. “We want people to learn the history of how we got here, of the kind of things that our ancestors did, learned and accomplished so we can have the kind of life we have today.”

Wheels O’ Time Museum is entirely volunteer-run and open seasonally from May through October. Operation hours are 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.