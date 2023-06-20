METAMORA Ill. (WMBD) — The future stars of the PGA are coming to central Illinois. Metamora Fields golf club is hosting the 2023 Celebrity Pro-Am championship tournament at the end of June.

The tournament will kick off on Monday, June 26, and will last until Saturday, July 1.

Media Liaison Colton Kahler said hosting a big-name tournament like this is exactly the shot they’ve been looking for.

“This is the first big-name event that we’ve had like this. We’ve hosted some smaller stuff for the CDGA stadium but this was always the intent to hold a championship-style course and this is our first crack at it so we’re beyond excited,” said Kahler.

This year’s big-ticket celebrities include NFL sportscaster and former quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys Tony Romo along with former NBA player Shaun Livingston.

Kahler said Metamora Fields is finally getting the national attention it deserves.

“For us to be able to showcase that on a local stage for those who still don’t know about us but also on a national stage hosting a tournament like this can get us out there,” said Kahler.

Mike Heitzman grew up in Peoria and lives in Houston now. He said every time he comes home to visit family, he makes a stop at Metamora Fields to play a round with his son.

“It’s a great course, it’s challenging but it’s fun and we play every time when we come back to visit family. It’s a blessing to be able to come out and do this with him and unfortunately, he (his son) beats me almost every time now but ya know we have a lot of fun,” said Heitzman.

A general admissions wristband can be purchased for $25 which covers the entire tournament.

All money raised through general admission will go towards OSF Children’s Hospital.