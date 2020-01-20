Skip to content
CIProud.com
Peoria
10°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Digital Originals
State News
National News
Political News
Illinois Capitol News
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Entertainment News
Business News
World News
Health News
WMBD This Morning
Good Day Central Illinois
Living Well
Top Stories
Freezing temperatures at annual Frozen Frenzy softball tournament
Top Stories
Keeping pets warm in extreme cold
Stricter gun laws could gun down local gun shows
Amtrak attempted to charge a group of disabled passengers $25,000 for a single ride to Bloomington
Arrest made for armed robbery near Bradley University
Videos
Video Center
Digital Originals
CBSN Live Stream
Weather
Closings and Delays
Closings Login
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Blog
Weather Cameras
Zach’s Weather Whys
Podcasts
Sports
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Boot Camp
Extra Effort Award
The Big Game
Bear Blitz
Top Stories
UNI Tops Bradley in MVC Showdown
Top Stories
Gorman, Liberatore Reunite at Cardinal Caravan
Top Stories
ISU Hoops Loses Fifth Straight
Prep Basketball Highlights for Jan. 18, 2020
Prep Hoops Roundup for Jan. 17, 2020
Cardinal Caravan Visits Central Illinois
Community
Black History Month
CI Heroes
Bob & Tom’s Excellent Adventures
The Mel Robbins Show
Active Life With Bob Larson
Million Dollar Community Investment
EasterSeals
Destination Illinois
Veterans Voices
Community Calendar
Lottery
Horoscopes
Marketplace
Open For Business
Health Connection
Nexstar Digital
Get Local
Contests
2019 Contest Winners
About Us
How to Re-scan Your TV
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Work For Us
Text Alerts
Newsletter Signup
Search
Search
Search
Closings
Closings
There are currently 17 active closings. Click for more details.
CIProud Workday | 1/20/20
CIProud Workday
by:
Andrew Harvey
Posted:
Jan 20, 2020 / 08:32 AM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 20, 2020 / 08:32 AM CST