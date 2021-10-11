CIProud Workday | 10/11/21

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) -- Gas prices rose slightly in Peoria in the past week, putting the average price of gas at $3.43 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of 148 stations in Peoria, the price of a gallon increased 9.9 cents over the past week. Gas prices in Peoria are 19.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.