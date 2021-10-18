CIProud Workday | 10/18/21

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — The supply chain issues that are hindering the U.S. economy could likely stretch into 2022, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said.

"Certainly a lot of the challenges that we’ve been experiencing this year will continue into next year," Buttigieg said in a Sunday appearance on CNN. "Look, part of what is happening isn’t just the supply side, it’s the demand side. Demand is off the charts. Retail sales are through the roof."