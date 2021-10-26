CIProud Workday | 10/26/21

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) -- Some local cities are getting a boost in federal funding to help support their police departments.

U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-IL) made the announcement Tuesday and said the U.S. Department of Justice is giving the cities of Moline, Pekin, Peoria, and Rockford a combined $275,990 in Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program grants.