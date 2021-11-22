Skip to content
CIProud.com
Peoria
38°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Digital Originals
Central Illinois Newsday
On The Record
State News
National News
Political News
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Your Local Election Headquarters
Illinois Capitol News
Entertainment News
Business News
World News
Health News
WMBD This Morning
Good Day Central Illinois
Mr. Food
Newsletter
Top Stories
Illinois American Water encouraging customers to prepare for cold weather
Mom Hacks: Organizing your home for the holidays
Video
Dr. Dave Mouser to be named next Superintendent of District 87 in Bloomington
CI Hero: Trio of Galesburg Police Officers work together to save fellow officer’s life
Coronavirus
Weather
Weather Podcast
Closings and Delays
Closings Login
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Blog
Weather Cameras
Digital
Digital Originals
Podcasts
Video Center
CBSN Live Stream
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
National Sports
Extra Effort Award
Top Stories
High School Football Roundup For Nov. 20, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Morton varsity football team receive community send-off ahead of semifinal appearance
Video
Top Stories
State Semifinal Football Primer
Video
Bradley Women Beat Wisconsin, Haack Becomes All-Time Leading Scorer
Video
Prep Sports Recap for Nov. 18, 2021: girls basketball highlights; Morton football enjoying underdog role
Video
Washington Grad Keeps His Football Team on the Road with Mechanic Skills
Video
Community
Contests
Destination Illinois
CI Heroes
Bob & Tom’s Excellent Adventures
Community Calendar
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contest Winners
Nexstar Digital
BestReviews
Hunger Action Month
Support Local
Open For Business
Jobs
Work For WMBD TV
Sponsored Content: Get Local
About Us
Meet the Team
Newletter Signup
WMBD WYZZ Mobile Apps
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
How to Re-scan Your TV
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Virtual Auto Show
Search
Search
Search
CIProud Workday | 11/22/21
CIProud Workday
Posted:
Nov 22, 2021 / 08:30 AM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 22, 2021 / 08:30 AM CST
Latest Local News
Illinois American Water encouraging customers to prepare for cold weather
Mom Hacks: Organizing your home for the holidays
Video
Dr. Dave Mouser to be named next Superintendent of District 87 in Bloomington
More Local News