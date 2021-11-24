CIProud Workday | 11/24/21

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Jury deliberations resumed for a second day Wednesday in the trial of three white men charged with chasing and killing Ahmaud Arbery after the 25-year-old Black man was spotted running in their coastal Georgia neighborhood.

Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley called the jurors into the courtroom briefly Wednesday morning and instructed them to continue weighing the charges in the murder trial of father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan.