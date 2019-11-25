Skip to content
CIProud.com
Peoria
56°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Digital Originals
State News
National News
Political News
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Entertainment News
Business News
World News
Health News
Weird News
WMBD This Morning
Good Day Central Illinois
Living Well
Top Stories
Report: Peoria metropolitan area shows growth in 2019’s third quarter
Top Stories
Neighborhood House to make community changing announcement Monday
Second man arrested in fatal Peoria shooting
Police are investigating a Sunday shooting that left one woman injured
Local flea market still selling after 42 years
Videos
Video Center
Digital Originals
CBSN Live Stream
Weather
Closings and Delays
Closings Login
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Blog
Weather Cameras
Zach’s Weather Whys
Sports
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Boot Camp
Extra Effort Award
The Big Game
Bear Blitz
Top Stories
Girls Prep Basketball Highlights for Nov. 23, 2019
Top Stories
Fieldcrest Falls in State Semifinal
Top Stories
Bradley Wins with Hersey Hawkins in the House
Fieldcrest Coach Enjoying Memorable Season
High School Sports Recap for Nov. 22, 2019
Woodruff JFL looking for community support after a driver, who allegedly hit equipment shed, is uninsured
Community
CI Heroes
Bob & Tom’s Excellent Adventures
The Mel Robbins Show
CMA Awards
Home for the Holidays
Active Life With Bob Larson
Million Dollar Community Investment
EasterSeals
Community Calendar
Veterans Voices
Marketplace
Open For Business
Your Home Network
Health Connection
Nexstar Digital
Get Local
Contests
2019 Contest Winners
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Work For Us
Text Alerts
Newsletter Signup
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Second man arrested in fatal Peoria shooting
CIProud Workday 11/25/19
CIProud Workday
Posted:
Nov 25, 2019 / 09:41 AM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 25, 2019 / 09:41 AM CST