CIProud Workday | 11/30/21

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — A mother is crediting the tip that led investigators to her missing 15-year-old daughter to a story that ran on NewsNation last week.

The teen from Gassville, Arkansas, disappeared Oct. 1 after she left a note in her room that read, “I need to do this, so don’t look for me. I will be back and I will make you happy for me. I hope you know I love u."