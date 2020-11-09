Skip to content
CIProud.com
Peoria
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Digital Originals
Central Illinois Newsday
State News
National News
Political News
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Illinois Capitol News
Entertainment News
Business News
World News
Health News
The Investigators
Your Local Election Headquarters
WMBD This Morning
Together We Rise
Top Stories
Gas prices fall slightly in Peoria after Election Week
Man shot in Peoria overnight
Bloomington alderman announces he won’t seek re-election
Court Appointed Special Advocates For Children hold 15th annual CASAblanca: dancing with the local stars
Coronavirus
Weather
Closings and Delays
Closings Login
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Blog
Weather Cameras
Zach’s Weather Whys
Digital
Digital Originals
Podcasts
Video Center
CBSN Live Stream
Sports
The Big Game
Kurt’s Korner
CI Proud Summer Games
CIProud Summer Games Registration
Local Sports
Sports
High School Sports
Bear Blitz
Extra Effort Award
Top Stories
ShaZam Racing Hosts Successful XC Championships
Video
Top Stories
XC Championships- Division Two Roundup
Video
XC Championships- Division One Roundup
Video
Bradley Adds Red-White Game to Schedule
Video
Extra Effort: Metamora’s Hunter Roedell Starts Business in High School
Video
Community
Pass or Fail
Hispanic Heritage Month
Good Day Central Illinois
CI Heroes
Bob & Tom’s Excellent Adventures
Active Life With Bob Larson
Million Dollar Community Investment
Community Calendar
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contest Winners
Easterseals
Peoria Park District
Destination Illinois
Veterans Voices
Wellness Network
Nexstar Digital
Support Local
Open For Business
Get Local
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For WMBD TV
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Newsletter Signup
How to Re-scan Your TV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Search
Search
Search
CIProud Workday | 11/9/20
CIProud Workday
Posted:
Nov 9, 2020 / 08:55 AM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 9, 2020 / 08:55 AM CST
COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS
Trending Stories
Man shot in Peoria overnight
Weather
Second stimulus checks: With the election over, are we closer to $1,200 payments?
Illinois State Police will give verbal warning, then issue citation if there’s no compliance with Gov. Pritzker’s order
Video
UPDATE: Coroner identifies victim of Friday morning homicide
Video
Latest Local News
Gas prices fall slightly in Peoria after Election Week
Man shot in Peoria overnight
Bloomington alderman announces he won’t seek re-election
More Local News