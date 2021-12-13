CIProud Workday | 12/13/21

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – The recovery process continues in Edwardsville, Illinois after an EF-3 tornado tore through the local Amazon facility Friday evening. The fire department is still working to clear debris from the site and working with representatives of Amazon to account for all their personnel. Representatives of Amazon are on-site and assisting with the search process.

Meanwhile, the Madison County Coroner's Office has identified the victims of Friday night's tornado that ripped through the facility.