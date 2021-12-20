Skip to content
CIProud.com
Peoria
40°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Digital Originals
Central Illinois Newsday
On The Record
State News
National News
Political News
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Your Local Election Headquarters
Illinois Capitol News
Entertainment News
Business News
World News
Health News
WMBD This Morning
Good Day Central Illinois
Together We Rise
Mr. Food
PR Newswire Press Releases
Newsletter
Top Stories
Not guilty plea entered for Peoria man accused of strangling his girlfriend to death
Mom Hacks: Enjoy the holiday splendor at Luthy Botanical Garden, Peoria Zoo
Video
Gas prices in Peoria continue to drop, average $3.43 per gallon
UPDATE: Five people displaced after Monday morning fire in Peoria
Coronavirus
Weather
Weather Podcast
Closings and Delays
Closings Login
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Blog
Weather Cameras
Digital
Digital Originals
Podcasts
Video Center
CBSN Live Stream
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
National Sports
Extra Effort Award
Top Stories
Prep Basketball Highlights for Dec. 18, 2021
Video
Top Stories
College Hoops Roundup: Illinois, Bradley, ISU Pick Up Victories
Video
Top Stories
Prep Basketball Highlights for Dec. 17, 2021
Video
Prep Basketball Recap for Dec. 16, 2021
Video
Extra Effort: Volunteering In Eureka, Coach Dan Stitzel
Video
Brimfield Honors Former Students, Wins Basketball Game Wednesday
Video
Community
Contests
WMBD Birthday Submission
CI Heroes
Bob & Tom’s Excellent Adventures
Destination Illinois
Community Calendar
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contest Winners
Nexstar Digital
BestReviews
Support Local
Virtual Auto Show
Open For Business
Jobs
Work For WMBD TV
Sponsored Content: Get Local
About Us
Meet the Team
Newletter Signup
WMBD WYZZ Mobile Apps
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
How to Re-scan Your TV
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Remarkable Women
Search
Search
Search
CIProud Workday | 12/20/21
CIProud Workday
Posted:
Dec 20, 2021 / 08:47 AM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 20, 2021 / 08:47 AM CST
Latest Local News
Not guilty plea entered for Peoria man accused of strangling his girlfriend to death
Mom Hacks: Enjoy the holiday splendor at Luthy Botanical Garden, Peoria Zoo
Video
Gas prices in Peoria continue to drop, average $3.43 per gallon
More Local News