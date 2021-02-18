Skip to content
CIProud.com
Peoria
18°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Digital Originals
Central Illinois Newsday
On The Record
State News
National News
Political News
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Your Local Election Headquarters
Illinois Capitol News
Entertainment News
Business News
World News
Health News
The Investigators
WMBD This Morning
Good Day Central Illinois
Mr. Food
Black History Month
Top Stories
Former House Speaker Madigan resigns as state representative
Video
Ask the Doc | Knowing symptoms of Atrial fibrillation
Video
Some District 150 parents upset their children with special needs can’t start full-time in-person learning March 1
Video
Peoria District 1 Councilwoman Denise Moore hopes to secure third term to continue revitalizing the area
Video
Coronavirus
Weather
Weather Podcast
Closings and Delays
Closings Login
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Blog
Weather Cameras
Digital
Digital Originals
Podcasts
Video Center
CBSN Live Stream
Sports
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Local Sports
High School Sports
National Sports
Extra Effort Award
Kurt’s Korner
Top Stories
Prep Basketball Recap for Feb. 17, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Bradley Players Investigated After Appearing on Police Report
Video
Top Stories
Daniel Ruffin Enjoying Season as Rookie Head Coach
Video
ISU Set to Kickoff Spring Football Season in Winter
Video
Prep Basketball Recap for Feb. 16, 2021
Video
Bradley, ISU Could Be Shorthanded Thursday
Video
Community
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
CI Heroes
Bob & Tom’s Excellent Adventures
Central Illinois Community Investment
Community Calendar
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contest Winners
Wellness Network
Nexstar Digital
Contests
Support Local
Open For Business
Get Local
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For WMBD TV
About Us
Meet the Team
Newletter Signup
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
How to Re-scan Your TV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Newsletter
Search
Search
Search
CIProud Workday | 2/18/21
CIProud Workday
Posted:
Feb 18, 2021 / 09:18 AM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 18, 2021 / 09:18 AM CST
Latest Local News
Former House Speaker Madigan resigns as state representative
Video
Ask the Doc | Knowing symptoms of Atrial fibrillation
Video
Some District 150 parents upset their children with special needs can’t start full-time in-person learning March 1
Video
More Local News