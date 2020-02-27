1  of  2
Breaking News
Peoria Police investigating first apparent homicide of 2020 Four-year-old boy’s death ruled a homicide, woman arrested for first-degree murder

CIProud Workday | 2/27/20

CIProud Workday

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories