Skip to content
CIProud.com
Peoria
18°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Digital Originals
Central Illinois Newsday
On The Record
State News
National News
Political News
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Your Local Election Headquarters
Illinois Capitol News
Entertainment News
Business News
World News
Health News
The Investigators
WMBD This Morning
Good Day Central Illinois
Mr. Food
Black History Month
Top Stories
Peoria house fire causes $50,000 worth of damage
New street sign honors Bishop Fulton Sheen
Video
More than 60,000 snacks delivered to OSF frontline workers
Video
Tri-county area daily COVID-19 cases continue to drop, local health leaders ask for patience during vaccination process
Coronavirus
Weather
Weather Podcast
Closings and Delays
Closings Login
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Blog
Weather Cameras
Digital
Digital Originals
Podcasts
Video Center
CBSN Live Stream
Sports
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Local Sports
High School Sports
National Sports
Extra Effort Award
Kurt’s Korner
Top Stories
Prep Basketball Recap for Feb. 4, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Extra Effort: Notre Dame’s Luke Heberer Swims, Plays Sax and Tests Bread
Video
Top Stories
Big Game Bound: Bears Jim McMahon, Dan Hampton talk SBLV top players
Video
College Sports Recap for Feb. 3, 2021
Video
Area Football Signings for Feb. 3, 2021
Video
No Fans Allowed? High Schools Bringing Games Home Via Streaming
Video
Community
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
CI Heroes
Bob & Tom’s Excellent Adventures
Million Dollar Community Investment
Community Calendar
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contest Winners
Wellness Network
Nexstar Digital
Support Local
Open For Business
Get Local
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For WMBD TV
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Newsletter Signup
How to Re-scan Your TV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Search
Search
Search
CIProud Workday | 2/5/21
CIProud Workday
Posted:
Feb 5, 2021 / 08:30 AM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 5, 2021 / 08:30 AM CST
Latest Local News
Peoria house fire causes $50,000 worth of damage
New street sign honors Bishop Fulton Sheen
Video
More than 60,000 snacks delivered to OSF frontline workers
Video
More Local News