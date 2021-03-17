CIProud Workday | 3/17/21

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) -- March is Social Worker Month, and Peoria Public School social workers are celebrating by giving back to the community.

Social workers from Glen Oak Community Learning Center loaded up two carts with hundreds of diapers and donated them to Crittenton Center on Friday morning, March 12, for School Social Workers Week. Crittenton's crisis nursery provides child abuse prevention services for children from birth to six years of age.