Skip to content
CIProud.com
Peoria
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Digital Originals
Central Illinois Newsday
On The Record
State News
National News
Political News
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Your Local Election Headquarters
Illinois Capitol News
Entertainment News
Business News
World News
Health News
The Investigators
WMBD This Morning
Good Day Central Illinois
Mr. Food
Black History Month
Top Stories
Gas leak shuts down Closen Road between Maxwell and Limestone in Peoria
McLean County reporting 142 new cases of COVID-19, 83% of total hospital beds in use
ON THE RECORD: Sen. Darren Bailey looks to become Illinois’ next governor
Video
#WorldDoulaWeek 2021: A local doula shares how COVID-19 has an impact on her job
Video
Coronavirus
Weather
Weather Podcast
Closings and Delays
Closings Login
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Blog
Weather Cameras
Digital
Digital Originals
Podcasts
Video Center
CBSN Live Stream
Sports
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Local Sports
High School Sports
National Sports
Extra Effort Award
Kurt’s Korner
Top Stories
ISU guard Antonio Reeves declares for NBA Draft
Top Stories
Prep Sports Recap for March 23, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Morton Hoops Players Now Powering Unbeaten Volleyball Team
Video
ISU Ends Spring Football Season Early
Video
Cardinals add support to #StopAsianHate movement
Bradley Women Prep For First Ever NCAA Tournament Game
Video
Community
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
CI Heroes
Bob & Tom’s Excellent Adventures
Central Illinois Community Investment
Community Calendar
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contest Winners
Sponsored Content: Wellness Network
Nexstar Digital
Contests
Support Local
Open For Business
Sponsored Content: Get Local
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For WMBD TV
About Us
Meet the Team
Newletter Signup
WMBD WYZZ Mobile Apps
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
How to Re-scan Your TV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Newsletter
Search
Search
Search
CIProud Workday | 3/29/31
CIProud Workday
Posted:
Mar 29, 2021 / 08:33 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Mar 29, 2021 / 08:33 AM CDT
Latest Local News
Gas leak shuts down Closen Road between Maxwell and Limestone in Peoria
McLean County reporting 142 new cases of COVID-19, 83% of total hospital beds in use
ON THE RECORD: Sen. Darren Bailey looks to become Illinois’ next governor
Video
More Local News