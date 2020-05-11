Skip to content
CIProud.com
Peoria
45°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Digital Originals
State News
National News
Political News
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Illinois Capitol News
Entertainment News
Business News
World News
Health News
Your Local Election Headquarters
WMBD This Morning
Good Day Central Illinois
Top Stories
CIProud Workday | 5/11/20
Video
Top Stories
Record breaking cold for Mother’s Day weekend across Central Illinois
Local BP says ‘NO’ to facemasks requirement
Beer Nuts shifts to quick-stop and curbside pick-up
Navigating Alzheimer’s and COVID-19 on Mother’s Day
Coronavirus
Weather
Closings and Delays
Closings Login
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Blog
Weather Cameras
Zach’s Weather Whys
Digital
Digital Originals
Podcasts
Video Center
CBSN Live Stream
Sports
Kurt’s Korner
Local Sports
Sports
High School Sports
Boot Camp
The Big Game
Bear Blitz
Extra Effort Award
NFL Draft
Top Stories
NASCAR Set to Return, Area Mechanic Back to Work
Video
Top Stories
On This Date: May 9
Video
Seven Central Catholic Athletes Sign College Letters
Video
Kurt’s Korner for May 8, 2020: a salute to the class of 2020 with the original ‘Kurt’s Korner’
Video
Area Coaches Having Spring Sports Withdrawals
Video
Community
Living Well
Remarkable Women of Central Illinois
CI Heroes
Bob & Tom’s Excellent Adventures
The Mel Robbins Show
Active Life With Bob Larson
Million Dollar Community Investment
Easterseals
Peoria Park District
Destination Illinois
Veterans Voices
Community Calendar
Horoscopes
Open For Business
Contests
Contest Winners
Wellness Network
Nexstar Digital
Marketplace
Lottery
Support Local
Stronger Together
Restaurant Guide
Local Hiring Guide
Senior Salutes 2020
Get Local
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Work For Us
Text Alerts
Newsletter Signup
How to Re-scan Your TV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Closings
Closings
There are currently 50 active closings. Click for more details.
CIProud Workday | 5/11/20
CIProud Workday
by:
Andrew Harvey
Posted:
May 11, 2020 / 08:36 AM CDT
/
Updated:
May 11, 2020 / 08:36 AM CDT
COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS
Takeout & Delivery Guide
Trending Stories
Local BP says ‘NO’ to facemasks requirement
Weather
Peoria woman dedicates her life to family and saving others on the frontlines
Video
A popular bar reopens despite Gov. Pritzker saying now is not the time
Gov. Pritzker announces new plan to reopen regions of Illinois in phases
Video
Latest Local News
Record breaking cold for Mother’s Day weekend across Central Illinois
Local BP says ‘NO’ to facemasks requirement
Beer Nuts shifts to quick-stop and curbside pick-up
More Local News