CIProud Workday | 5/27/21

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) -- A longstanding argument involving Peoria Firefighters Local 50 Union and the City of Peoria is heading to the Illinois Supreme Court.

The case will discuss, "the City’s authority to adopt an ordinance that defines the terms 'catastrophic injury,' 'injury' and 'gainful work' under the Public Safety Employee Benefits Act (PSEBA), which was invalidated in an earlier decision by the lower courts."