CIProud Workday | 5/28/20

Skip to content
CIProud.com
Peoria
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Digital Originals
State News
National News
Political News
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Illinois Capitol News
Entertainment News
Business News
World News
Health News
Your Local Election Headquarters
WMBD This Morning
Good Day Central Illinois
Top Stories
Greater Peoria Honor Flight organizers hope trips can resume this fall
Video
Top Stories
Lawsuit accuses Morton company of gender discrimination, ‘Mad Men’ culture
Video
Two employees from The Grille 2 attended big pool party in Missouri, restaurant owners taking extra steps to protect customers
Video
Bloomington city staff are creating a stimulus plan for hardest hit community members
Video
Bloomington city employees are back in the office come June 1
Video
Coronavirus
Weather
Closings and Delays
Closings Login
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Blog
Weather Cameras
Zach’s Weather Whys
Digital
Digital Originals
Podcasts
Video Center
CBSN Live Stream
Sports
Kurt’s Korner
Local Sports
Sports
High School Sports
Boot Camp
The Big Game
Bear Blitz
Extra Effort Award
NFL Draft
Top Stories
Kurt’s Korner for May 27, 2020: You knew it was going to happen
Video
Top Stories
Kendrick Green Staying Strong Through the Quarantine
Video
Kurt’s Korner for May 26, 2020: raise the roof
Video
Peoria’s Braedon Blackford Takes His Swing in the Fight Against COVID-19
Video
Peoria Hoops Stars Create Popular Forum
Video
Community
Living Well
Remarkable Women of Central Illinois
CI Heroes
Bob & Tom’s Excellent Adventures
The Mel Robbins Show
Active Life With Bob Larson
Million Dollar Community Investment
Easterseals
Peoria Park District
Destination Illinois
Veterans Voices
Community Calendar
Horoscopes
Open For Business
Contests
Contest Winners
Wellness Network
Nexstar Digital
Marketplace
Lottery
Support Local
Stronger Together
Restaurant Guide
Local Hiring Guide
Senior Salutes 2020
Get Local
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Work For Us
Newsletter Signup
How to Re-scan Your TV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
TOWN HALL TONIGHT: Have a question about coronavirus for Illinois lawmakers and leaders? Ask it here
Closings
Closings
There are currently 50 active closings. Click for more details.
CIProud Workday | 5/28/20
CIProud Workday
Posted:
May 28, 2020 / 09:11 AM CDT
/
Updated:
May 28, 2020 / 09:11 AM CDT
COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS
Takeout & Delivery Guide
Trending Stories
Lawsuit accuses Morton company of gender discrimination, ‘Mad Men’ culture
Video
Two employees from The Grille 2 attended big pool party in Missouri, restaurant owners taking extra steps to protect customers
Video
Peoria County Sheriff Department decides between paying inmates healthcare or laying off deputies
Sheriff’s office: Peoria man has been missing for nearly 2 weeks
Man falls off of Brimfield water tower
Latest Local News
Greater Peoria Honor Flight organizers hope trips can resume this fall
Video
Lawsuit accuses Morton company of gender discrimination, ‘Mad Men’ culture
Video
Two employees from The Grille 2 attended big pool party in Missouri, restaurant owners taking extra steps to protect customers
Video
More Local News