CIProud Workday | 5/7/21

Skip to content
CIProud.com
Peoria
62°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Digital Originals
Central Illinois Newsday
On The Record
State News
National News
Political News
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Your Local Election Headquarters
Illinois Capitol News
Entertainment News
Business News
World News
Health News
The Investigators
WMBD This Morning
Good Day Central Illinois
Mr. Food
Newsletter
Top Stories
Three men killed in black powder explosion along Illinois Riverbank
Central Illinois organizations offer ways to help women in need this Mother’s Day
ON THE RECORD: Central Illinois Army Veteran, former police officer talks platform for Governor
Video
Health leaders say tri-county area on a good path to follow Illinois into “bridge phase”
Video
Coronavirus
Weather
Weather Podcast
Closings and Delays
Closings Login
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Blog
Weather Cameras
Digital
Digital Originals
Podcasts
Video Center
CBSN Live Stream
Sports
NFL Draft
Local Sports
High School Sports
National Sports
Extra Effort Award
Kurt’s Korner
Top Stories
Extra Effort: Washington Allie Scrivner Helps Student Body as Much as Softball Team
Video
Top Stories
Prep Sports Recap for May 6, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Prep Sports Recap for May 5, 2021
Video
Prep Sports Recap for May 4, 2021
Video
Illinois Wesleyan Hungry to Defend National Title
Video
Prep Sports Recap for May 3, 2021
Video
Community
Destination Illinois
Peoria Park District
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
CI Heroes
Bob & Tom’s Excellent Adventures
Central Illinois Community Investment
Community Calendar
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contest Winners
Sponsored Content: Wellness Network
Nexstar Digital
Contests
Support Local
Open For Business
Jobs
Work For WMBD TV
Sponsored Content: Get Local
About Us
Meet the Team
Newletter Signup
WMBD WYZZ Mobile Apps
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
How to Re-scan Your TV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Senior Salutes
Search
Search
Search
CIProud Workday | 5/7/21
CIProud Workday
Posted:
May 7, 2021 / 08:32 AM CDT
/
Updated:
May 7, 2021 / 08:32 AM CDT
Latest Local News
Three men killed in black powder explosion along Illinois Riverbank
Central Illinois organizations offer ways to help women in need this Mother’s Day
ON THE RECORD: Central Illinois Army Veteran, former police officer talks platform for Governor
Video
More Local News