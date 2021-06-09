CIProud Workday | 6/9/21

CHICAGO (AP) — A suburban Chicago man was arrested Tuesday on federal charges that he took part in the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol.

Christian Kulas, 24, of Kenilworth became at least the ninth Illinois resident to face federal charges when he was arrested at home at about 6 a.m. on misdemeanor counts of unlawful entry of a restricted building and disorderly conduct on U.S. Capitol grounds, the Chicago Tribune reported.