CIProud Workday | 7/15/21

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) -- Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation Thursday aimed at further reforming Illinois' criminal justice system, among them a bill that prohibits the use of "deceptive tactics" during police interrogations of young people.

“The four bills I’m signing today advance the rights of some of our most vulnerable in our justice system and put Illinois at the forefront of the work to bring about true reform. Together, these initiatives move us closer to a holistic criminal justice system, one that builds confidence and trust in a system that has done harm to too many people for far too long,” Pritzker said.