CIProud Workday | 7/19/21

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WXIN) -- An Indiana man is thankful to be alive after he was rescued Saturday afternoon nearly four hours after a trench collapsed at a construction site, trapping him up to his shoulders.

"You know a lot of people get a life-or-death scare that lasts 40 seconds. Mine lasted four hours," said Dustin Leake, of Shelby County. "Four hours. I was scared for my life."