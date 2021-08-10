CIProud Workday | 8/10/21

Skip to content
CIProud.com
Peoria
88°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Digital Originals
Central Illinois Newsday
On The Record
State News
National News
Political News
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Your Local Election Headquarters
Illinois Capitol News
Entertainment News
Business News
World News
Health News
The Investigators
WMBD This Morning
Good Day Central Illinois
Mr. Food
Newsletter
Top Stories
Amazon fulfillment center coming to North Pekin
In celebration of World Lion Day, Peoria Zoo offers free admission
Video
Phoenix Community Development Services gets $23.8 thousand dollar grant for a mural
Video
Peoria Public Schools will focus on rapid COVID-19 testing for primary school students
Video
Coronavirus
Weather
Weather Podcast
Closings and Delays
Closings Login
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Blog
Weather Cameras
Digital
Digital Originals
Podcasts
Video Center
CBSN Live Stream
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
National Sports
Extra Effort Award
Japan 2021
Top Stories
Boot Camp: Pekin Brings Back Key Experience
Video
Top Stories
High School Athletes Glad to Return to Full Fall Sports Schedules
Video
Top Stories
Team Peoria Wins Junior River Cup
Video
Brien Davis Wins Peoria City Golf Championship
Video
Brimfield Senior Can Pass, Score, and Sing the Anthem in a Pinch
Video
Pontiac State Champ Has Big Plans for Senior Year, College Golf
Video
Community
Founder’s Day of Caring
Senior Salutes
Destination Illinois
Peoria Park District
CI Heroes
Bob & Tom’s Excellent Adventures
Central Illinois Community Investment
Community Calendar
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contest Winners
Sponsored Content: Wellness Network
Nexstar Digital
Support Local
Open For Business
Jobs
Work For WMBD TV
Sponsored Content: Get Local
About Us
Meet the Team
Newletter Signup
WMBD WYZZ Mobile Apps
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
How to Re-scan Your TV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Search
Search
Search
CIProud Workday | 8/10/21
CIProud Workday
Posted:
Aug 10, 2021 / 08:32 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 10, 2021 / 08:32 AM CDT
Latest Local News
Amazon fulfillment center coming to North Pekin
In celebration of World Lion Day, Peoria Zoo offers free admission
Video
Phoenix Community Development Services gets $23.8 thousand dollar grant for a mural
Video
More Local News