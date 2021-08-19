CIProud Workday | 8/19/21

HENRY AND STARK COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) -- The Henry and Stark County Health Department and Henry County Office of Emergency announced that beginning Tuesday, Aug. 24, anyone immunocompromised over the age of 18 can receive the third dose of the Moderna vaccine on a walk-in basis.

The third vaccine will be available at First Choice Healthcare Clinic in Kewanee for walk-in appointments, and at Colona clinic by appointment.