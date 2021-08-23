Skip to content
CIProud.com
Peoria
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Digital Originals
Central Illinois Newsday
On The Record
State News
National News
Political News
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Your Local Election Headquarters
Illinois Capitol News
Entertainment News
Business News
World News
Health News
The Investigators
WMBD This Morning
Good Day Central Illinois
Mr. Food
Newsletter
Top Stories
Gas prices dropped in Peoria; here’s what gas experts are saying
The latest candle shop in Peoria Heights lets customers craft their own candles
Video
Hear from DC Titans ‘Blackfire’ on Season 3
Video
Two people sent to the hospital with gunshot wounds
Coronavirus
Weather
Weather Podcast
Closings and Delays
Closings Login
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Blog
Weather Cameras
Digital
Digital Originals
Podcasts
Video Center
CBSN Live Stream
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
National Sports
Extra Effort Award
Japan 2021
Top Stories
Boot Camp: Numbers Surging At Pontiac
Video
Top Stories
Boot Camp: Elmwood-Brimfield Embracing Normalcy
Video
Top Stories
Boot Camp: Under New Coach, U-High Ready For Season
Video
Henry Wiles Wins at Peoria Motorcycle Club…. Again
Video
Boot Camp: Peoria Heights Flying Into First Full Season of 8-Man Football
Video
Boot Camp: Prairie Central Hoping to Honor Class of ’21 with Playoff Run
Video
Community
Founder’s Day of Caring
Senior Salutes
Destination Illinois
Peoria Park District
CI Heroes
Bob & Tom’s Excellent Adventures
Central Illinois Community Investment
Community Calendar
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contest Winners
Sponsored Content: Wellness Network
Nexstar Digital
BestReviews
Support Local
Open For Business
Jobs
Work For WMBD TV
Sponsored Content: Get Local
About Us
Meet the Team
Newletter Signup
WMBD WYZZ Mobile Apps
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
How to Re-scan Your TV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Search
Search
Search
CIProud Workday | 8/23/21
CIProud Workday
Posted:
Aug 23, 2021 / 08:31 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 23, 2021 / 08:32 AM CDT
Latest Local News
Gas prices dropped in Peoria; here’s what gas experts are saying
The latest candle shop in Peoria Heights lets customers craft their own candles
Video
Hear from DC Titans ‘Blackfire’ on Season 3
Video
More Local News