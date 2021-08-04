CIProud Workday | 8/4/21

Skip to content
CIProud.com
Peoria
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Digital Originals
Central Illinois Newsday
On The Record
State News
National News
Political News
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Your Local Election Headquarters
Illinois Capitol News
Entertainment News
Business News
World News
Health News
The Investigators
WMBD This Morning
Good Day Central Illinois
Mr. Food
Newsletter
Top Stories
Annual McLean County Fair kicks off Tuesday
‘Passage to India’ highlights Peoria’s Cordoba Healthcare Clinic
Video
Morton District 709 School Board vote to move forward with a return to school plan, making mask-wearing optional for students
Video
Peoria communities unite for National Night Out Against Crime events
Video
Coronavirus
Weather
Weather Podcast
Closings and Delays
Closings Login
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Blog
Weather Cameras
Digital
Digital Originals
Podcasts
Video Center
CBSN Live Stream
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
National Sports
Extra Effort Award
Japan 2021
Top Stories
Ethan Kizer Looks To Build Off Big Summer
Video
Top Stories
Curley Boo Johnson Hoping Next Week’s Hoops Camp Creates Smiles
Video
Top Stories
Weston Walker Hoping Golf Game Grows With His Changing Frame
Video
Dunlap Teen Begins Olympic Quest On Ice
Video
Syracuse Alumni Stop Always A Brave in TBT Illinois Regional, 69-54
Video
Local athletes find inspiration from Olympics
Video
Community
Founder’s Day of Caring
Senior Salutes
Destination Illinois
Peoria Park District
CI Heroes
Bob & Tom’s Excellent Adventures
Central Illinois Community Investment
Community Calendar
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contest Winners
Sponsored Content: Wellness Network
Nexstar Digital
Support Local
Open For Business
Jobs
Work For WMBD TV
Sponsored Content: Get Local
About Us
Meet the Team
Newletter Signup
WMBD WYZZ Mobile Apps
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
How to Re-scan Your TV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Search
Search
Search
CIProud Workday | 8/4/21
CIProud Workday
Posted:
Aug 4, 2021 / 08:59 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 4, 2021 / 08:59 AM CDT
Latest Local News
Annual McLean County Fair kicks off Tuesday
‘Passage to India’ highlights Peoria’s Cordoba Healthcare Clinic
Video
Morton District 709 School Board vote to move forward with a return to school plan, making mask-wearing optional for students
Video
More Local News