CIProud Workday | 9/10/20

Skip to content
CIProud.com
Peoria
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Digital Originals
Central Illinois Newsday
State News
National News
Political News
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Illinois Capitol News
Entertainment News
Business News
World News
Health News
The Investigators
Your Local Election Headquarters
WMBD This Morning
Together We Rise
Top Stories
Tazewell County Election Leaders urging more people to run for public office
Video
Kennedy Leads U-High to Fourth Straight Intercity Girls Golf Title
Video
Eastlight Theatre to end remainder of season
Normal West’s Black Student Union is helping students start the year off right
Coronavirus
Weather
Closings and Delays
Closings Login
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Blog
Weather Cameras
Zach’s Weather Whys
Digital
Digital Originals
Podcasts
Video Center
CBSN Live Stream
Sports
The Big Game
Kurt’s Korner
CI Proud Summer Games
CIProud Summer Games Registration
Local Sports
Sports
High School Sports
Bear Blitz
Extra Effort Award
Top Stories
Kurt’s Korner for Sept. 9, 2020: athletic director runs 40 at football practice
Video
Top Stories
Kennedy Leads U-High to Fourth Straight Intercity Girls Golf Title
Video
Fall Football Practices Include Masks, Social Distancing
Video
Kurt’s Korner for Sept. 8, 2020: 10-year-old runs 16 mph
Video
No Fall Games but Soccer, Volleyball Teams Glad to Start Practice
Video
Community
Hispanic Heritage Month
Good Day Central Illinois
CI Heroes
Bob & Tom’s Excellent Adventures
Active Life With Bob Larson
Million Dollar Community Investment
Community Calendar
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contest Winners
Easterseals
Peoria Park District
Destination Illinois
Veterans Voices
Wellness Network
Nexstar Digital
Support Local
Open For Business
Get Local
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For WMBD TV
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Newsletter Signup
How to Re-scan Your TV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Search
Search
Search
CIProud Workday | 9/10/20
CIProud Workday
Posted:
Sep 10, 2020 / 08:34 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 10, 2020 / 08:34 AM CDT
COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS
Trending Stories
Students, local business owner react to Bradley University’s two-week quarantine
Video
Weather
Peoria neighbors fearful, learning firehouse nearby set to shut down
19-year-old arrested for Saturday Homicide
Man identified in deadly McLean County motorcycle crash
Latest Local News
CIProud Workday | 9/10/20
Video
Tazewell County Election Leaders urging more people to run for public office
Video
Kennedy Leads U-High to Fourth Straight Intercity Girls Golf Title
Video
More Local News