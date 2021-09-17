Skip to content
CIProud.com
Peoria
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Digital Originals
Central Illinois Newsday
On The Record
State News
National News
Political News
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Your Local Election Headquarters
Illinois Capitol News
Entertainment News
Business News
World News
Health News
WMBD This Morning
Good Day Central Illinois
Mr. Food
Newsletter
Top Stories
Sentencing underway for woman convicted of killing 4-year-old in 2020
ON THE RECORD: Esther Joy King talks 2022 election, says she helped bring 51 people out of Afghanistan
Video
What’s the latest update on the O’Neil Park and Pool Project in Bloomington? Here’s what we know
Peoria road closed due to school bus crash
Coronavirus
Weather
Weather Podcast
Closings and Delays
Closings Login
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Blog
Weather Cameras
Digital
Digital Originals
Podcasts
Video Center
CBSN Live Stream
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
National Sports
Extra Effort Award
Japan 2021
Top Stories
Extra Effort: Senior Emma Skinner Runs, Sets Example at Morton
Video
Top Stories
Prep Sports Recap for Sept. 16, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Prep Sports Recap for Sept. 15, 2021
Video
Cancer-Free Hannah Heinz Loving Her New Job as Volleyball Official
Video
Prep Sports Recap for Sept. 14, 2021
Video
Redbird Volleyball Eager For Another Match with the Illini
Video
Community
Destination Illinois
Peoria Park District
CI Heroes
Bob & Tom’s Excellent Adventures
Central Illinois Community Investment
Community Calendar
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contest Winners
Nexstar Digital
BestReviews
Hunger Action Month
Support Local
Open For Business
Jobs
Work For WMBD TV
Sponsored Content: Get Local
About Us
Meet the Team
Newletter Signup
WMBD WYZZ Mobile Apps
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
How to Re-scan Your TV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Search
Search
Search
CIProud Workday | 9/17/21
CIProud Workday
Posted:
Sep 17, 2021 / 08:37 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 17, 2021 / 08:37 AM CDT
Latest Local News
Sentencing underway for woman convicted of killing 4-year-old in 2020
ON THE RECORD: Esther Joy King talks 2022 election, says she helped bring 51 people out of Afghanistan
Video
What’s the latest update on the O’Neil Park and Pool Project in Bloomington? Here’s what we know
More Local News